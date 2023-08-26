All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces fighting in Robotyne area with no rotations and no reinforcements – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 05:32
Russian forces fighting in Robotyne area with no rotations and no reinforcements – ISW
DEEPSTATEMAP SCREENSHOT

Ukrainian troops pressed forward with counteroffensive operations near the village of Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 25 August, as Russian "military bloggers" expressed concern over the lack of reinforcements and rotation in the area, a daily report from the Institute for the Study of War said.

Source: ISW

Details: The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces secured unspecified advances in the areas of the settlements of Novodanylivka-Novopokrovka (5-13 km south of the city of Orikhiv) and the settlements of Mala Tokmachka-Ocheretuvate (9-25 km southeast of Orikhiv).

A prominent Russian "military blogger" has expressed concern over the capability of combat-weary Russian troops to stand up to possible future attacks from Ukraine in the area of Robotyne (10km south of Orikhiv) amid claims that the fighting has shifted to the southern part of Robotyne. He alleged that many Russian soldiers fighting near Robotyne have been on the battlefield since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and that these units are struggling with a lack of reinforcements on the contact line.

This report confirms ISW's assessment of Russian troops fighting in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast as having been resisting Ukrainian attacks since the start of the counteroffensive without rotation or substantial reinforcements.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: