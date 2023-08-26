Air defence responds in occupied Mariupol

Russian air defence was responding in Mariupol on 26 August, said Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Details: Russian air defence was reported as being in operation on the morning of 26 August.

According to Andriushchenko, air defence was in operation "from the area of Sartana towards Volnovakha."

