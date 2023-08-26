Both Shahed drones downed over Ukraine at night

Ukrainian defenders shot down two Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 25-26 August.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The Air Force stated that on the evening of 25 August, the Russians also used Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the southeast amid numerous takeoffs of MiG-31K fighter jets.

In total, two Shahed drones were launched and successfully destroyed in the skies over Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!