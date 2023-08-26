11 Ukrainian children deported by Russians were brought back home

Another 11 children have been brought back to Ukraine from Russia and temporarily occupied territories.

Mykola Kuleba, former children's ombudsman and executive director of the Save Ukraine charity foundation, said that the evacuation was carried out by Save Ukraine volunteers.

The foundation noted that it managed to bring home 161 children in total.

"We are grateful to everyone who supports us in this difficult but crucial task," the team added.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, thousands of cases of child abduction have been recorded. The Russians have illegally deported children, supposedly under the pretext of "health improvement, evacuation from dangerous areas and the need to provide medical care", etc.

During the commission of crimes, the Russians sometimes changed the personal data of the children. In particular, there were cases when they added age to children taken to "re-education camps" in Crimea.

It is almost impossible for children to leave the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories, as the Russians are preventing them from doing so. According to the Children of War platform, 19,546 people have been forcibly displaced or deported so far.

Background: Earlier, the story of 14-year-old Andrii, originally from Kherson Oblast, who managed to come back from Crimea to Ukraine, was shared.

