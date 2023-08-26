All Sections
Serbia renounces Crimea Platform declaration after meeting with Russia's ambassador

European PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 16:28

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia has called the news about Serbia joining the Crimea Platform "manipulations" and emphasised that the country did not support the declaration of this initiative.

Source: Politika citing Ivica Dačić, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, on 25 August

Quote: "There are manipulations related to the so-called Crimea Platform, which Serbia allegedly joined... The Prime Minister participated in this meeting through a video message, but we did not approve the text of the declaration because it goes beyond the acceptable framework for us," Dačić said.

The minister added that Serbia condemns the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and speaks of the need to protect territorial integrity on international platforms.

Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, announced at the summit's opening on 23 August that Serbia joined it for the first time this year. Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia, delivered a remote address.

Brnabić conveyed condolences from Serbia in connection with the suffering that befell Ukrainians. "We fully support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and we have consistently demonstrated this position in international organisations," the Prime Minister said.

Brnabić noted that Belgrade "will continue to pay special attention" to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and send it more humanitarian aid. She also stated that Serbia is ready to join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

At the same time, Brnabić never directly mentioned Russia.

It should be noted that the participating countries of the platform are not only the countries that supported the declaration but the actual participants of the summit of the Crimea Platform.

According to European Pravda, many of the participating countries of the 2023 Crimea Platform summit did not support the declaration, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine deliberately made its text very ambitious.

Ivica Dačić's statement appeared in the Serbian media on the morning of 25 August, and on 24 August it was reported about his meeting with the Russian ambassador in Serbia.

It is also noteworthy that Russia published a statement threatening Bosnia and Herzegovina for the participation of its delegation in the summit, while Serbia's participation was left without a public reaction.

