EU Commission calls on Russia to continue grain deal

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, has called on the Russian Federation to extend the agreement to allow safe export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports.

Source: Reuters

Dombrovskis says that Russian restrictions on the transportation of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea create problems not only for Kyiv but also for many developing countries.

Dombrovskis, who is in India to participate in the meeting of G-20 trade ministers, said that the Russian Federation uses "grain as a weapon."

So far, about 45 million tonnes of grain, oilseeds and related products have been exported via alternative routes through Poland and Romania, providing an important lifeline for Ukraine, Dombrovskis said.

Background:

The last ship within the framework of the Grain Deal with Ukrainian food left the port of Odesa on 16 July.

Russia unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Agreement on 17 July, and after that it has repeatedly attacked the port's grain infrastructure.

