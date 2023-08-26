All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Ministry considers intention of five EU states to extend the ban on grain imports from Ukraine unacceptable

European PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 17:17

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on 26 August commented on the decision of Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Hungary to support the extension of the ban on grain imports from Ukraine after 15 September, when the EU's restriction expires.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called it "categorically unacceptable" to extend trade restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine after 15 September, the date when the European Commission's ban will expire.

"The intention to add other categories of Ukrainian products to the list of goods banned from the import list is also completely incomprehensible. Such unilateral restrictions do not comply with the spirit and essence of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market," the ministry added.

The Ukrainian MFA urged the EU and the five countries in question to "find a balanced solution based on EU law and the Association Agreement", stressing that some of these states have received "enhanced funding for the relevant sectors from the European budget".

Background: On 25 August, the agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary reportedly agreed to support a further EU ban on imports of Ukrainian grain after 15 September.

In May, the EU authorised Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds while allowing the transit of such goods for export to other countries. The ban is set to expire on 15 September.

Ukraine maintains its firm stance that the EU should lift its unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian exports and believes that Brussels should reach an agreement with Poland. Poland, on the other hand, has said it will not abolish the ban even if the EU does not agree to extend it.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: