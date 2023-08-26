Ukraine's Foreign Ministry considers intention of five EU states to extend the ban on grain imports from Ukraine unacceptable

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on 26 August commented on the decision of Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Hungary to support the extension of the ban on grain imports from Ukraine after 15 September, when the EU's restriction expires.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called it "categorically unacceptable" to extend trade restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine after 15 September, the date when the European Commission's ban will expire.

"The intention to add other categories of Ukrainian products to the list of goods banned from the import list is also completely incomprehensible. Such unilateral restrictions do not comply with the spirit and essence of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market," the ministry added.

The Ukrainian MFA urged the EU and the five countries in question to "find a balanced solution based on EU law and the Association Agreement", stressing that some of these states have received "enhanced funding for the relevant sectors from the European budget".

Background: On 25 August, the agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary reportedly agreed to support a further EU ban on imports of Ukrainian grain after 15 September.

In May, the EU authorised Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds while allowing the transit of such goods for export to other countries. The ban is set to expire on 15 September.

Ukraine maintains its firm stance that the EU should lift its unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian exports and believes that Brussels should reach an agreement with Poland. Poland, on the other hand, has said it will not abolish the ban even if the EU does not agree to extend it.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!