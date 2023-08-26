All Sections
38 combat clashes took place over past day – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 August 2023, 19:06
photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian occupation 38 times over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 26 August

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the Russians launched three missile strikes and 34 air strikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements 34 times. The Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian fatalities and injuries. Residential buildings, schools and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

Thirty-eight combat clashes occurred over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out mortar and artillery attacks on over 25 settlements, including Khrinivka and Kliusy in Chernihiv Oblast; Vilna Sloboda, Khodyne, Simeykyne and Hirky in Sumy Oblast and Pletenivka, Kruhle and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes near Novoiehorivka, Tverdokhlibove, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements came under Russian artillery attacks, including Karmazynivka, Nevske, Chervonopivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes in the area of Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Over 25 settlements were affected by Russian artillery attacks, including Vasyukivka, Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Stepne,Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast were attacked.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the area of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka and Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Vuhledar and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements, including Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Vremivka, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, were affected by Russian artillery attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachkа, Orikhiv, and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements, including Yablykove, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Lobkove, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were affected by Russian artillery attacks.

On the Kherson front, Olhivka, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Kherson, Yantarne and Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast were affected by Russian artillery attacks. 

At the same time, Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Ukrainian aircraft struck two Russian command posts and launched 10 attacks on the areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, and two attacks on anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two anti-aircraft missile systems, one cluster of Russian manpower and four artillery pieces at their firing positions.

