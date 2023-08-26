Canada's PM: G7 countries always knew that war in Ukraine would be long

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, has stated that the G7 countries were aware of the protracted nature of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and were ready to support Kyiv as long as necessary.

Source: Trudeau, in an interview with Bloomberg, on the sidelines of the assembly of the Global Environment Facility in Vancouver

As the Prime Minister explained in response to a question about the pace of the current Ukrainian counteroffensive, the G7 leaders have "always known this [the war in Ukraine – ed.] was going to be a long process."

Quote: "Certainly from the conversations we’ve had at the G7 and NATO, we are ready for a war that will take as long as it needs to, because we cannot and must not let Russia win," Trudeau added.

His statements came amid the start of negotiations between Ukraine and Canada on a bilateral agreement on long-term security obligations. Canada became the third country, after the USA and the United Kingdom, with which Kyiv started such negotiations.

Background:

Last week, Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, commented on the media's criticism of the pace of the offensive of the Armed Forces, calling for continued assistance to Kyiv and patience.

