All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine starts talks with yet another state concerning bilateral security guarantees

European PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 16:08

Canada became the third country with which Ukraine started negotiations about a bilateral agreement concerning security guarantees.

Source: the Office of the President of Ukraine, European Pravda

Details: The first round of negotiations with Canada about the so-called security guarantees provided for by the joint declaration of the leaders of G7 member states was conducted by Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The President’s Office did not specify the details of the talks but remarked that future bilateral "security guarantees" will make Ukraine "more protected before acquiring full-fledged NATO membership".   

Background: In August, Ukraine also started negotiations about security guarantees with the US and the UK.

Reportedly, the G7 countries agreed on a framework document concerning security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius. The G7 leaders did not agree on concrete parameters of the security guarantees but their framework, while specific bilateral agreements will be signed later.

Read also: "Security Guarantees" Pledged to Ukraine Would Leave Ukrainians Frustrated

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: MH17MH17MH17MH17
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
MH17
Ukraine's Defence Minister confident that Germany will provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles
Ukraine prepares extradition of Russian militant detained in Finland
Five EU countries agreed to continue ban on Ukrainian grain importing
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: