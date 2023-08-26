All Sections
Ukraine starts talks with yet another state concerning bilateral security guarantees

European PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 16:08

Canada became the third country with which Ukraine started negotiations about a bilateral agreement concerning security guarantees.

Source: the Office of the President of Ukraine, European Pravda

Details: The first round of negotiations with Canada about the so-called security guarantees provided for by the joint declaration of the leaders of G7 member states was conducted by Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The President’s Office did not specify the details of the talks but remarked that future bilateral "security guarantees" will make Ukraine "more protected before acquiring full-fledged NATO membership".   

Background: In August, Ukraine also started negotiations about security guarantees with the US and the UK.

Reportedly, the G7 countries agreed on a framework document concerning security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius. The G7 leaders did not agree on concrete parameters of the security guarantees but their framework, while specific bilateral agreements will be signed later.

Read also: "Security Guarantees" Pledged to Ukraine Would Leave Ukrainians Frustrated

