A recent survey, already second in a row, shows a decrease in the popularity of the Polish Konfederacja ("Confederation") far-right political party, whose rapid growth ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections has increased fears about further assistance to Kyiv from Warsaw.

Source: the survey results by the Estymator sociological firm, commissioned by the DoRzeczy.pl

The survey data shows that 35.9% of respondents want to vote for the Zjednoczona Prawica ["United Right"] party, which is currently in power. This is 1.6 percentage points more than in the previous survey conducted for DoRzeczy.pl.

The Koalicja Obywatelska (The Civil Coalition), the opposition political party also recorded an increase in the rating by 1.6 percentage points and now has 30.2% of the votes.

On the other hand, the far-right Konfederacja lost 2.2 percentage points and currently has the support of 12.7% of Polish voters, although it still comes third overall.

The Trzecia Droga ("The Third Way") coalition of Szimon Golovnya and Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz would enter the parliament with 10.4% of the votes, and the leftists would score 8.7%, the survey says. The voter turnout would be 56%.

As the portal Onet reports, this is the second poll in a row where the Konfederacja is losing votes. In the survey conducted by the Pollster Institute for the Super Express newspaper, the far-right party fell to fourth place with 10.4% of the votes.

The Konfederacja is an anti-European and anti-Ukrainian political force. For example, the leader of the Konfederacja Grzegorz Braun called to "stop the banderisation of Poland" and also declared that "Germans and Jews will not teach us history." (The term Banderisation obviously derives from the name of Stepan Bandera, the leader of the far-right wing of Ukrainian national movement in the 20th century; to this day, anti-Ukrainian propagandists treat his ideas as great evil – ed.)

However, the Konfederacja tried to move away from the usual image of a "softly" pro-Russian party against the background of the last elections, which at a certain point allowed it to gain 13-14% of the votes.

