Merkel's party leader supports providing Ukraine with Taurus, but with one restriction

Friedrich Merz, the head of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, has said that he supports the provision of German long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine with a limited range.

Source: European Pravda, citing Merz in an interview with Bild am Sonntag

The CDU leader believes that Germany "should supply Taurus cruise missiles, but they should be limited in such a way that they can only be used to protect the territory of Ukraine."

"I am afraid that one day we will come to realise that we have done too little and too late for Ukraine, and therefore for our security. This indecision can still turn out to be a big historic mistake," the politician stressed.

If the provision of Taurus is approved, Germany will become the third country to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine after the Storm Shadow (the United Kingdom) and SCALP (France) missiles have already been delivered.

Spiegel wrote that secret talks with representatives of the defence industry are currently underway on the issue of missile transfer, since Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to make technical modifications to the missiles to prevent Kyiv from hitting the Russian territory that does not include Russian-occupied Crimea.

The German government has not yet decided whether it would supply Ukraine with Taurus. At the same time, Ukraine is sure that this decision will not be adopted "for another year".

