Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with missiles in morning, wounding 2 civilians

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office has reported that two civilians were wounded in a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast in the morning of 27 August.

Source: Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office

Details: Russia's Armed Forces carried out a missile attack on Kyiv Oblast in the morning of 27 August. Early information indicates two civilians were wounded.

Ten private residential buildings were damaged in one of Kyiv Oblast’s districts due to the falling debris of downed cruise missiles.

One house was significantly damaged, and the others have broken windows, doors, roofs, and damaged facades. Two cars and a garage for storing agricultural machinery were damaged.

Background: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were responding during a large-scale air-raid on the night of 26-27 August.

