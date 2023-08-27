All Sections
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine due to cruise missile threat

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 27 August 2023, 04:04
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine due to cruise missile threat
Air-raid siren, Stock photo by Getty Images

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts on the night of 27 August.

Source: air-raid warnings map; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: After 03:00, an air-raid warning was issued in the eastern, northern, and central oblasts of Ukraine.

Later, the warning was also issued in the south.

Updated: After 03:30, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and all oblasts, except those in the west of the country.

At 03:39, the Ukrainian Air Force Ukraine stated: "There is a missile danger in the areas where an air-raid warning has been issued! Cruise missiles are being launched from [Russian] Tu-85MSs."

After 4:00, the air-raid warning was announced in the western regions.

Advertisement: