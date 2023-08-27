Air defence responding near Kyiv

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were responding during a large-scale air-raid on the night of 26-27 August.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence is responding on the outskirts of Kyiv."

Update: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the Russians had launched Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea at night.

All targets that were flying toward Kyiv were shot down by air defence forces.

Kyiv City Military Administration added that there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv.

