Russia uses aircraft to attack Kherson Oblast

The Russian army attacked Kherson Oblast in the morning of 27 August, using aircrafts. As of now, there is no information about any casualties or destruction.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration noted that Russian forces dropped guided bombs in the vicinity of Kherson, Darivka, Kozatske and Odradokamianka on Sunday, 27 August.

The authorities also reported that the Russians killed one person in the oblast on 26 August and wounded four more.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!