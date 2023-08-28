Moscow Mayor comments on drone attack, claiming drone downed

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said Russian air defence forces have downed a drone that was moving toward Moscow.

Source: Sobyanin on Telegram; Telegram channels

Quote: "Last night, air defence forces destroyed a drone near Lyubertsy that was flying towards Moscow.

Preliminary information indicates there were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Background: On the night of 27-28 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that two drones had been downed over Bryansk Oblast.

