Russians claim two drones downed over Bryansk Oblast

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported the downing of two drones over Bryansk Oblast on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Quote: "Last night, another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs against targets in the Russian Federation was stopped."

Details: The report claims that two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by regular air defence systems over the territory of Bryansk Oblast.

