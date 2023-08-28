Russians say Crimea attacked by Ukrainian drones and missile

The Russian occupiers announced an attack by drones and missiles on Crimea; they added they allegedly shot down all aerial targets.

Source: Sergey Aksionov, so-called head of Crimea, on Telegram; Russian Defence Ministry

Quote from the Russian Ministry of Defence: "Around 10:30, another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by two aircraft-type UAVs was stopped... Two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by the air defence system over the territory of the Republic of Crimea."

Details: Collaborator Aksionov clarified that this happened in the northern and western parts of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Later, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation stated that around 11:30, Ukraine allegedly launched a cruise missile over the peninsula and that it was destroyed in the air over the Black Sea near the coast of Crimea.

Background:

Earlier, the sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the Security Service of Ukraine reported that on 25 August, Ukrainian defence forces, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, launched a drone strike on the base of the 126th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, deployed in the village of Perevalne in temporarily occupied Crimea. So far, several dozen Russians are reported to have been killed or wounded.

On 28 August, the Special Operation Forces showed the UAVs used in that attack.

