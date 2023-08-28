All Sections
Operation Top Gun: Special Operations Forces show UAV that hit Russian 126th brigade in Crimea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 August 2023, 07:30
PHOTO: SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have revealed the specifics of a drone strike on the location of the 126th Coastal Defence Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, together with other units of the Defence Forces, attacked the facilities of the 126th Coastal Defence Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

During the attack, several attack UAVs were used to strike at the location of the enemy unit in Perevalne, Crimea. As a result of the strikes, the enemy suffered casualties, both killed and wounded."

Details: The Special Operations Forces explained that the operation was difficult due to certain terrain features.

However, the drones successfully covered the route and reached their targets, as the Special Forces pointed out.

The photo released today shows one of the UAVs that took part in the operation.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Security Service of Ukraine said that on 25 August, Ukrainian defenders, together with the Security Service, used a group of drones to strike the 126th Coastal Defence Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, based in the village of Perevalne in temporarily occupied Crimea. Ukrainska Pravda’s sources said that the Russians suffered dozens of killed and wounded.

