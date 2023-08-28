EU lacks translators for Ukrainian military training

The main problem of Ukrainian military training in Germany was the lack of competent translators.

Source: Financial Times, reports European Pravda

Details: As the head of the EU's multinational training mission, General Martin Bonn of the Netherlands said the translators are "the number one problem".

The article states that Kyiv and Western capitals provide translators who often have problems knowing the necessary military vocabulary.

Quote: "The big challenge is the translation of words used in a military or technical context . . . Words no one uses in everyday life," said Bonn.

As the publication says, Germany is not the only country that faces translation problems during educational programs.

By the end of the year, 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers will have undergone training in Germany, which is part of a broader Western program to equip the Ukrainian armed forces with tanks, artillery and air defence systems, as part of which Kyiv sent 63,000 recruits to training camps in Europe and the United States.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said that after the English language courses in September-October, Ukrainian pilots are expected to begin training on F-16 flights at an air base in the United States.

General Robert Briger, the highest military official at the EU level, admits that after the end of the war, European military training missions for Ukrainians will be able to take place in Ukraine.

Reminder: At the same time, the so-called Interflex operation is underway in the UK; it is a training program for the Ukrainian military with instructors representing 10 allied countries.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!