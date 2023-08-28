Ukrainian Intelligence receives info about events in Crimea from satellite, says intelligence chief
Ukrainian intelligence can monitor the Russian army in Crimea via satellite, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said.
Source: Budanov, in an interview with Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty)
Details: Budanov said information from the satellite reaches Ukrainian intelligence with an hour's delay.
Quote: "We have no problems with space intelligence. There are problems with the speed at which the information is obtained. This is a technical process.
Yes, I’d like it to be like it is in the movies, so that you could look somewhere and [tell people:] ‘go left or right’. Few countries in the world can afford that. Unfortunately, we can’t do this yet. But seeing what’s happening now is not a problem for us."
