Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

A colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has been found dead in his office in the city of Kyiv. The man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Source: SSU press service in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda; Ukrainska Pravda sources within law enforcement agencies

Details: The SSU has confirmed the death of the officer.

Quote: "The circumstances of the death of the SSU employee are being examined within the framework of a criminal investigation, which is being conducted by investigators from the National Police of Ukraine.

The SSU expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased colonel.

The Service is providing assistance to the National Police for a full, objective and unbiased investigation."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources within law enforcement agencies reported that the deceased was found in his office with a gunshot wound to the head.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!