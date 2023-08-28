Zelenskyy reshuffles staff of Ukraine’s Security Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reshuffled the staff of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), appointing the deputy head of the Service and the head of the SSU branch in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Presidential decrees №509/2023, №510/2023, №511/2023

Details: In particular, the President dismissed Oleksandr Poklad as head of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service, and appointed him Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

In another decree, Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Pelin the head of the Security Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This position has been vacant since 6 March 2023, when the president fired Borys Bezrukyi.

