President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 28 August 2023, 21:28

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will talk about the peace formula, a special tribunal and compensation for war losses during his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President's Office, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine; European Pravda.

Quote from Zhovkva: "The President will deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly, where he will talk about the peace formula, the creation of a special tribunal, and establishing a compensation mechanism for damage [to Ukraine]."

Details: According to Zhovkva, the visit will be used "in this or that format" to hold meetings on the peace formula.

"There will be a lot of bilateral meetings, including with the countries of the Global South, including from other continents. We will make the most of this opportunity to visit New York, which we are confident will bring significant results," the deputy head of the President’s Office added.

Background: Putin will not go to the UN General Assembly in September, and the Russian delegation will be headed by Lavrov.

