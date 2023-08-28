All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 28 August 2023, 21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO ADDRESS ON 28 AUGUST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is maximising its production capacity, and the Ukrainian defence industry will give more results.

Source: Zelenskyy in the evening video address

Quote: "There was a separate meeting on our Ukrainian arms production. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ukroboronprom, and heads of domestic production facilities. Artillery made in Ukraine. Shells made in Ukraine. Drones, missiles, armoured vehicles.

We are maximizing production capacity. Ukraine can do it. Funding is available. Our defence industry will yield better results."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that at the next meeting of the Staff, they will hear a report on preparations for winter, in particular on security aspects, as well as a program of preparation for the use of new combat aircraft.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: