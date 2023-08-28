Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is maximising its production capacity, and the Ukrainian defence industry will give more results.

Source: Zelenskyy in the evening video address

Quote: "There was a separate meeting on our Ukrainian arms production. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ukroboronprom, and heads of domestic production facilities. Artillery made in Ukraine. Shells made in Ukraine. Drones, missiles, armoured vehicles.

We are maximizing production capacity. Ukraine can do it. Funding is available. Our defence industry will yield better results."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that at the next meeting of the Staff, they will hear a report on preparations for winter, in particular on security aspects, as well as a program of preparation for the use of new combat aircraft.

