Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 29 August 2023, 00:10
Russian forces have lost 293 personnel over the past day on the Tavriia front in Ukraine’s south – 50 killed and 243 injured - plus 25 pieces of military equipment.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "The successful movement of the defence forces on the Tavriia front continues.

Artillery units carried out 1,218 fire missions during the day.

Over the last day, the enemy lost 293 people (50 killed, 243 injured)."

Details: Tarnavskyi also reported that 25 pieces of Russian military equipment were destroyed: one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, nine artillery systems and mortars, one anti-tank guided missile, one UAV, and nine motor vehicles.

Five Russian ammunition storage points, one command post and one observation post were also destroyed.

Advertisement: