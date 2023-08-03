All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force destroys 22 drones overnight, including 15 Shaheds and 7 reconnaissance UAVs

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 3 August 2023, 08:29
Infografic by AIR FORCE OF UKRAINE

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 15 Shahed and seven tactical reconnaissance UAVs overnight.

Source: Air Force 

Quote: "Overnight on 3 August 2023, Russia attacked from the northern direction (Bryansk Oblast) with Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

A total of 15 Shahed launches were recorded.

The forces and assets of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defence of other components of the defence forces, destroyed all the Russian UAVs."

Details: In addition, over the past and current days, the air force carried out up to 25 strikes on Russian facilities, and areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Additionally, during the day on 2 August, air defence troops destroyed seven tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

