US aid to Taiwan will not reduce support for Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has no doubt that the White House's intention to finance military aid to Taiwan will not lead to a decrease in support for Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba in a comment to Ukrinform, reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba expressed his belief that US President Joe Biden will not do anything that would lead to a reduction in aid to Ukraine.

"How they deal with this or that issue internally is their situation, but I have no doubt that the decisions that will be developed in the [Biden – ed.] administration in terms of supporting Ukraine will not, in fact, result in a reduction of this support," Kuleba said.

Background:

The day before, the media reported that the US presidential administration intends to ask Congress to fund arms for Taiwan as part of an additional budget request for Ukraine.

If this proposal is approved, it will be the first time that the United States provides military aid to Taiwan free of charge, as it has previously sold it.

Including Taiwan in the "military budget" for Ukraine, which has significant bipartisan support in Congress, could help the Biden administration and pro-Ukrainian Republicans win over congressional members who would otherwise be opposed.

At the same time, it was not mentioned that this proposal would reduce the funds for military assistance to Ukraine.

As it is known, the United States and its allies are increasingly concerned about the pace of China's military modernisation and believe that the Chinese authorities want to have forces capable of invading Taiwan by 2027. Joe Biden has previously stated that the US Armed Forces will defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

