EU imposes sanctions on propagandists, judges and jailers of Lukashenkо's regime

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 3 August 2023, 18:49
The Council of the European Union has approved sanctions against 38 individuals and three legal entities from Belarus in connection with the deterioration of the human rights situation in this country.

Source: European Pravda, referring to a statement from the EU Council

Details: Sanctioned Belarusian citizens and companies are responsible for serious human rights violations and contribute to repressions against civil society and Democratic Forces in Belarus, as Brussels explains.

The sanctions lists were expanded, among other things, by employees of penitentiary institutions in the Republic of Belarus involved in the torture and ill-treatment of prisoners, propagandists and judges involved in the persecution of the Democratic opposition, activists and journalists.

The blacklist also includes three state-owned enterprises in Belarus that took measures against employees or dismissed them for participating in peaceful protests and strikes, as well as the Belarusian State petrochemical conglomerate Belneftekhim.

EU restrictive measures against Belarus are now applied to 233 individuals and 37 legal entities. Their assets in the European Union are subject to freezing, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds.

In addition, as already reported, the Council of the European Union has expanded the ban on the export to Belarus of several critical goods and technologies that contribute to strengthening Belarus' military and technological potential. An additional ban on the export of firearms, ammunition and goods and technologies that can be used in the aviation and Space Industries has also been introduced.

Restrictive measures against Minsk have been discussed in Brussels for several months due to the participation of Minsk in Russia's war against Ukraine. At the same time, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister, insists on further strengthening sanctions against Belarus.

