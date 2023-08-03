EU expands ban on export of arms and ammunition to Belarus: details of new sanctions

The EU Council has adopted sanctions against Belarus on Thursday, 3 August, due to its support for Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The measures extend the ban on export of a range of critical goods and technologies which facilitate the strengthening of the military and technological potential of Belarus.

An additional ban on the export of firearms and ammunition, as well as of goods and technologies which may be used in the aviation and space industry, was implemented as well.

The decision by the EU Council brings the sanctions against Belarus into line with the sanctions regime against Russia.

Background:

In late July, EU ambassadors agreed on the implementation of new sanctions against Belarus for its involvement in the Russian war of aggression.

Restrictive measures against Minsk due to its participation in Russia’s war against Ukraine have been discussed in Brussels for several months.

At the same time, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister, has insisted on further strengthening the sanctions against Belarus.

