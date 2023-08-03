Norwegian volunteer wounded in Russian attack on Kherson

A volunteer from Norway has been wounded during a Russian attack on Kherson and has been taken to hospital.

Details: At around 16:50, the Russian army attacked the central part of the city again.

A volunteer was reportedly lightly injured. He was taken to local hospital.

The man received the necessary medical care. His life is currently not in danger.

