Russians say 13 drones attacked Crimea

SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO PUBLISHED ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Air defence systems have likely been activated in occupied Crimea, and the Russian Defence Ministry later reported an alleged attack by 13 drones.

Source: Oleg Kryuchkov, the so-called "adviser" to the Head of Russian-occupied Crimea, on Telegram; Crimean Wind (Krymskyi Viter) Telegram channel; Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Air defence systems have been activated in several areas of Crimea. All targets were downed.

All services are responding. There was no damage or casualties."

Advertisement:

Details: Crimean Wind reported explosions in Feodosia and published photos from the scene.

Updated: The Russian Defence Ministry announced that air defence systems had destroyed ten drones.

Three more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare resources, the Ministry added.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!