All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians say 13 drones attacked Crimea

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 4 August 2023, 05:12
Russians say 13 drones attacked Crimea
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO PUBLISHED ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Air defence systems have likely been activated in occupied Crimea, and the Russian Defence Ministry later reported an alleged attack by 13 drones.

Source: Oleg Kryuchkov, the so-called "adviser" to the Head of Russian-occupied Crimea, on Telegram; Crimean Wind (Krymskyi Viter) Telegram channel; Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Air defence systems have been activated in several areas of Crimea. All targets were downed.

All services are responding. There was no damage or casualties."

Details: Crimean Wind reported explosions in Feodosia and published photos from the scene.

Updated: The Russian Defence Ministry announced that air defence systems had destroyed ten drones.

Three more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare resources, the Ministry added.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: