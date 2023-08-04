All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians say 13 drones attacked Crimea

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 4 August 2023, 05:12
Russians say 13 drones attacked Crimea
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO PUBLISHED ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Air defence systems have likely been activated in occupied Crimea, and the Russian Defence Ministry later reported an alleged attack by 13 drones.

Source: Oleg Kryuchkov, the so-called "adviser" to the Head of Russian-occupied Crimea, on Telegram; Crimean Wind (Krymskyi Viter) Telegram channel; Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Air defence systems have been activated in several areas of Crimea. All targets were downed.

All services are responding. There was no damage or casualties."

Advertisement:

Details: Crimean Wind reported explosions in Feodosia and published photos from the scene.

Updated: The Russian Defence Ministry announced that air defence systems had destroyed ten drones.

Three more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare resources, the Ministry added.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: