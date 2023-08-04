Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast

At least two people were killed, and two others were injured in recent Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Chairman of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 3 August, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast, in Kurakhivka and Krasnohorivka. Another two people were injured in the oblast during the day."

Details: The head of the OMA said that people in Kurakhivka suffered injuries.

In total, the Russians have killed at least 1,642 and wounded at least 3,929 civilians in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Kyrylenko notes that these numbers are not final because it is not yet possible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

