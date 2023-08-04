All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 4 August 2023, 08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON DONETSK OBLAST. photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram

At least two people were killed, and two others were injured in recent Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Chairman of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 3 August, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast, in Kurakhivka and Krasnohorivka. Another two people were injured in the oblast during the day."

Details: The head of the OMA said that people in Kurakhivka suffered injuries.

In total, the Russians have killed at least 1,642 and wounded at least 3,929 civilians in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Kyrylenko notes that these numbers are not final because it is not yet possible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Russians try to repel their positions near Klishchiivka – General Staff report
Russian forces attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person, wounding 7
Russians shell Konstiantynivka with cluster shells, teenager wounded
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: