Bodies of 44 fallen Ukrainian defenders brought back home

Iryna BalachukFriday, 4 August 2023, 12:28
Bodies of 44 fallen Ukrainian defenders brought back home
ILLUSTRATION FROM KOTENKO'S TELEGRAM

On 4 August, the bodies of 44 more fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine.

Source: Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, on Telegram

Quote from Kotenko: "The bodies of the servicemen who gave their lives for Ukraine have been handed over. Today we managed to return the bodies of 44 defenders to their families."

Details: The Ombudsman stressed that the process of returning the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers continues. It takes place in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

