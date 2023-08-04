Bodies of 44 fallen Ukrainian defenders brought back home

On 4 August, the bodies of 44 more fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine.

Source: Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, on Telegram

Quote from Kotenko: "The bodies of the servicemen who gave their lives for Ukraine have been handed over. Today we managed to return the bodies of 44 defenders to their families."

Details: The Ombudsman stressed that the process of returning the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers continues. It takes place in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!