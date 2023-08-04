Bodies of 44 fallen Ukrainian defenders brought back home

On 4 August, the bodies of 44 more fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine.

Source: Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, on Telegram

Quote from Kotenko: "The bodies of the servicemen who gave their lives for Ukraine have been handed over. Today we managed to return the bodies of 44 defenders to their families."

Details: The Ombudsman stressed that the process of returning the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers continues. It takes place in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

