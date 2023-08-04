US names key component of peace formula for Ukraine

The US considers promoting the peace formula suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be the goal of the summit in Saudi Arabia that is to be held on 5-6 August.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House to the Voice of America; European Pravda

Kirby stated that the key component of the Ukrainian peace formula is "the respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty because "President Zelenskyy’s whole formula really hinges on that idea, on the principal idea in the [UN] charter."

"And that's something that every nation – except Russia, of course – can sign up to,"– Kirby stressed, adding that "a continuation of a process to socialise the peace formula that President Zelenskyy has put forward" is what will happen at the summit in Jeddah.

Commenting the statement by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that he is ready to join the meeting in Saudi Arabia only if Russia is also invited there, Kirby said that "every nation must decide for itself how much it’s going to ascribe itself to associate itself with Mr Zelenskyy’s peace formula, and certainly can decide for itself to what degree, when and if there’s peace negotiations, what role they might want to play."

Earlier the US expressed their hope that the summit in Saudi Arabia will become a chance for the countries of the world to hear from Ukraine about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and for Kyiv to discuss securing peace.

Before that Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that following the results of the summit in Saudi Arabia would result in "agreeing on the philosophy of the 10 points of the Ukrainian peace formula".

Moreover, the details of the future peace formula summit on the level of the world leaders are to be discussed at the meeting in Jeddah, mainly the time, place and agenda.

On 2 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is expecting to agree with other countries to hold a peace formula summit this autumn.

