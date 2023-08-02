Ukraine announces its plans ahead of summit on Zelenskyy's peace formula

Ukraine has formulated plans for an upcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia with the participation of national security advisers and political directors, where Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula will be discussed.

Source: European Pravda citing Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President and diplomatic adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Zhovkva reported that Ukraine plans to "harmonise the philosophy of the 10 points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula (most states have already expressed their positive assessment and made separate constructive proposals that will contribute to the development of a unified approach), as well as to work out the modalities of holding a future Peace Formula Summit on the level of state leaders, including time, place, and agenda based on the results of the consultations."

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, says that "it is important that these are not just consultations, but [a way to make] clear progress on the way to the set goal: the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and its key tasks."

Zhovkva added that "the opportunity to conduct multilateral and bilateral negotiations with more than 30 delegations of leading countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America" will be "a separate bonus".

Quote: "Ukraine has an effective plan and is ready to converse with all states that respect international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state – and the absolute majority of such states.

We have plenty of opportunities to maintain constant contacts with our close partners from the G7 and Europe. Still, the advantages of the international platform provided by Saudi Arabia cannot be overestimated."

Details: The Deputy Head of the Office of the President summarised that Ukraine "will be able to speed up the implementation of the Peace Formula, distribute roles and more clearly outline the tasks, the main of which is the restoration of international law and the establishment of a just peace based on the UN Charter and Ukraine's terms, because Russian aggression continues on our territory".

Background:

The United States explained why Russia will not be at the informal meeting in Saudi Arabia later this week to discuss ways to achieve peace in Ukraine, indicating that the Russian Federation is not ready for real diplomacy.

The European Union expects the participation of representatives of about 40 states at the informal meeting in Saudi Arabia at the end of the week, where they will discuss ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

