Ukraine wants to hold a Global Peace Summit in autumn

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine intends to hold a Global Peace Summit in the autumn.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic institutions on 2 August

Details: The president said the country now has five priorities, the main one being the implementation of the Peace Formula.

Zelenskyy stressed that most states and peoples of the world are striving for peace, international calm and the absence of threats created by Russia − and the 10 points of the Peace Formula reflect this important task.

The president said that this week, there will be a meeting of advisers to the leaders of states and representatives of Foreign Ministries in Jeddah, which almost 40 states will attend. He recalled that the first meeting was in Denmark, in Copenhagen.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And the third step will be to organise a summit, a Global Peace Summit. We are working to make it happen this autumn. At a summit that needs – and may need – a global majority. Representatives of the North and South, East and West. Autumn is very soon, but there is still time to prepare for the summit and involve most of the world’s countries. It depends on your commitment."

Details: Among Ukraine’s other main priorities, he named:

Weapons and sanctions;

Ukraine's integration with the European Union and NATO, security guarantees and Neighborhood Policy;

Economy and recovery, transformation;

Ukrainians "both in Ukraine and abroad".

