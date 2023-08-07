All Sections
UK intelligence: Russian aircraft at front have no decisive operational effect

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 7 August 2023, 10:09
UK intelligence: Russian aircraft at front have no decisive operational effect
Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter. Photo: m24.ru

Russian Aerospace Forces are continuing to expend significant resources in support of ground operations in the war against Ukraine but without decisive operational effects, UK Defence Intelligence has stated. 

Source: UK Ministry of Defence intelligence review on the Russian-Ukrainian war dated 7 August, as reported by European Pravda. 

Details: UK Defence Intelligence reports that during the summer, Russian tactical combat aircraft usually flew more than 100 sorties per day, but mainly over the territory controlled by the Russian Federation, due to the threat from Ukrainian air defence. 

Quote: "Russia has attempted to overcome this issue by increasingly using basic free-fall bombs with range-extending glide attachments. Aircraft can release these many kilometres from their targets, but they have yet to demonstrate consistent accuracy," the review notes. 

UK intelligence noted that Russian attack helicopters were effective at the start of Ukrainian counteroffensive actions in June 2023. 

"However, in recent weeks Russia appears to have been less able to generate effective tactical airpower in the south," the analysts added. 

Background:

Advertisement: