Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Special Forces are advancing in Kherson Oblast

The Special Forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are conducting successful operations on the left bank of Kherson Oblast and are advancing.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from intelligence: "Fighters from the Special Forces unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Shaman battalion, are advancing deep into the occupied territories and are continuing to inflict losses on the enemy."

Details: It is noted that the fighters destroyed one of the units of the Russian "special operation missile forces". Defence Intelligence has not specified exactly when and where this happened.

Advertisement:

Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!