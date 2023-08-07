All Sections
Russia scornful about not being invited to Jeddah meeting to discuss Ukraine's Peace Plan

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 7 August 2023, 15:07
Russia scornful about not being invited to Jeddah meeting to discuss Ukraine's Peace Plan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has offered a comment on the meeting to discuss Ukraine’s Peace Formula that was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 5-6 August. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Kremlin does not think any peace talks without Russia’s participation are valid, and it wants Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion to end.

Source: RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian media outlet, citing Mariya Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation; BBC

Quote from Zakharova: "We are convinced that a truly comprehensive, sustainable, and just settlement is possible only if the Kyiv regime stops fighting and [conducting] terrorist attacks (Russia’s way of describing the military operations conducted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in response to its armed aggression against Ukraine – ed.), and its Western sponsors stop pumping weapons into the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

Details: Russia is dissatisfied with each of the 10 points of Ukraine’s Peace Formula, claiming that none of them would bring the war to an end. The Kremlin considers the Peace Formula as a "senseless ultimatum for Russia aimed at prolonging the hostilities".

The Kremlin was also offended that Russia was not invited to the Jeddah summit. "Any meetings on the issue of the Ukrainian crisis are worthless without Russia’s participation and without taking [Russia’s] interests into account," Zakharova said.

Background

  • A summit to discuss Ukraine’s Peace Formula was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 5-6 August. National security and political advisors from 42 countries took part in the summit. Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the summit was a step towards implementing Ukraine’s peace proposals.
  • The Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah held a series of bilateral meetings to discuss the details of the implementation of the peace initiatives it had put forward.
  • European officials have said that China’s participation in the senior state advisers’ meeting to discuss Ukraine’s Peace Formula in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, had been "constructive".
  • Andrii Yermak held meetings with heads of over 30 delegations in Jeddah.

