The Ukrainian National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russian authorities are planning to dispose of waste from the Russian territory by dumping it on the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote from NRC: "The Russian government has published a decree on subsidising the purchase and supply of specialised equipment. According to the document, Moscow plans to spend 1.3 billion rubles to equip landfills in the TOT of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

In fact, the occupiers want to turn the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories into a landfill for Russian garbage. They plan to take waste from the territory of the Russian Federation there."

Details: The NRC said RUB 1.3 billion [roughly US$13,56 million – ed.] is reportedly to be allocated for rubbish containers and special equipment.

However, the Russians will use the vehicles and equipment stolen from Ukrainian utilities in the TOT. Meanwhile, through shell companies, the funding will flow personally to Mikhail Mishustin, Head of the Russian government.

"The Russians do not care about the civilian population in the TOT and where the garbage will be taken. The key thing is to have time to steal the money before the de-occupation of our territories," the NRC believes.

