All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia plans to dump its rubbish on Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 August 2023, 12:35
Russia plans to dump its rubbish on Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories
PHOTO: PIXABAY.COM

The Ukrainian National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russian authorities are planning to dispose of waste from the Russian territory by dumping it on the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote from NRC: "The Russian government has published a decree on subsidising the purchase and supply of specialised equipment. According to the document, Moscow plans to spend 1.3 billion rubles to equip landfills in the TOT of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

In fact, the occupiers want to turn the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories into a landfill for Russian garbage. They plan to take waste from the territory of the Russian Federation there."

Details: The NRC said RUB 1.3 billion [roughly US$13,56 million – ed.] is reportedly to be allocated for rubbish containers and special equipment.

However, the Russians will use the vehicles and equipment stolen from Ukrainian utilities in the TOT. Meanwhile, through shell companies, the funding will flow personally to Mikhail Mishustin, Head of the Russian government.

"The Russians do not care about the civilian population in the TOT and where the garbage will be taken. The key thing is to have time to steal the money before the de-occupation of our territories," the NRC believes.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Number of wounded in Pokrovsk rises to 67, no one under rubble
Group of women managed by Ukrainian in Russia worked for FSB and Wagner in Donetsk Oblast
People dispersed to reduce number victims before second attack on Pokrovsk
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: