All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Chinese Foreign Minister talks to his Russian counterpart after Beijing participates in peace formula meeting

European PravdaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 13:56

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after Beijing's representative attended a meeting in Saudi Arabia on the Ukrainian peace formula.

Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a conversation with Lavrov, the Chinese senior diplomat noted "new progress" in strategic coordination and practical cooperation with Moscow after the Chinese leader's last trip to Moscow in March 2023.

"Facts prove that China and Russia are loyal, reliable friends and strong partners. The most important task for the parties now is to further implement the consensus reached by the heads of states and work on the steady development of a high-level comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and China for a new era," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Wang Yi added that China and Russia should coordinate and promote "the multipolarity of the world and the democratisation of international relations".

As for Ukraine, the senior diplomat said China will maintain an "independent and impartial position" and plans to advocate for peace talks and a political solution actively.

Lavrov reportedly said Moscow agrees with China's position on the "political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis [war – ed.]" and welcomes China's "constructive role".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia hosted the second technical meeting to prepare a peace summit that would record Russia's defeat in the war, the terms of reparations and sustainable peace.

The meeting was attended by about 40 countries, including a representative of China, which the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called a "considerable breakthrough".

After the meeting in Saudi Arabia, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said Ukraine plans to hold two summits on the peace formula presented by Zelenskyy, one of which will involve Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: MH17MH17MH17MH17
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
MH17
Pentagon commented on drone attacks on Russian ships in Black Sea.
Türkiye revealed next steps to restore "grain deal" disrupted by Russia
The story of the Ukrainian Security Service's White Wolf special unit and its commander, Oleh Yemets
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: