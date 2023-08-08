Chinese Foreign Minister talks to his Russian counterpart after Beijing participates in peace formula meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after Beijing's representative attended a meeting in Saudi Arabia on the Ukrainian peace formula.

Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a conversation with Lavrov, the Chinese senior diplomat noted "new progress" in strategic coordination and practical cooperation with Moscow after the Chinese leader's last trip to Moscow in March 2023.

"Facts prove that China and Russia are loyal, reliable friends and strong partners. The most important task for the parties now is to further implement the consensus reached by the heads of states and work on the steady development of a high-level comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and China for a new era," the statement said.

Wang Yi added that China and Russia should coordinate and promote "the multipolarity of the world and the democratisation of international relations".

As for Ukraine, the senior diplomat said China will maintain an "independent and impartial position" and plans to advocate for peace talks and a political solution actively.

Lavrov reportedly said Moscow agrees with China's position on the "political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis [war – ed.]" and welcomes China's "constructive role".

Background: Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia hosted the second technical meeting to prepare a peace summit that would record Russia's defeat in the war, the terms of reparations and sustainable peace.

The meeting was attended by about 40 countries, including a representative of China, which the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called a "considerable breakthrough".

After the meeting in Saudi Arabia, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said Ukraine plans to hold two summits on the peace formula presented by Zelenskyy, one of which will involve Russia.

