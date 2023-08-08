All Sections
STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 8 August 2023, 23:16
Zelenskyy: We are making Crimea's liberation more achievable, one step at a time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting to discuss the liberation of Crimea, which, he explained, is becoming more and more achievable and well-thought-out.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "It is clear that after Crimea is liberated from occupation, economic opportunities, a sense of personal security for civilians, and a real sense of freedom, which has not been felt there since 2014, will return."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Crimea’s liberation is not an abstract concept; on the contrary, each aspect of the peninsula’s liberation has to be rooted in concrete measures. In particular, what the return to normal life will look like in Crimea, and what it will mean for every Ukrainian citizen, has to be considered and clearly set out.

"This has to be clear to everyone. We are making the liberation of Crimea more achievable and more thought-out, one step at a time," Zelenskyy stressed.

