Over 30 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces take place over past day – General Staff report

Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian occupiers engaged in more than 30 combat clashes on 8 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 August

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 53 airstrikes and 86 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, both dead and injured, as well as damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

Over 30 combat clashes took place over the last day."

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Hremiachka and Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast). They launched mortar and artillery attacks on more than 30 settlements, in particular, Volodymyrivka, Senkivka, Yasna Poliana and Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Buniakyne, Volfyne and Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast); and Strilecha, Pylna, Hatyshche, Budarky and Bolohivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding the defence and repelling Russian attacks near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast). The Russians carried out airstrikes near Synkivka and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast). Over 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Kucherivka, Kupiansk, Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russian troops carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Serebrianka, Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. They shelled the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding back the Russian advance and repelling Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Zaitseve (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians carried out airstrikes near Kramatorsk, Markove, Klishchiivka, Pivnichne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast). They bombarded more than 15 settlements, including Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Pivnichne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks near Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast) while under constant aircraft and artillery fire by the Russians. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast). They bombarded Avdiivka, Tonenke, Soloviove, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the offensive by Russian troops near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians carried out an airstrike near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. They also attacked Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian troops made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near Vremivka, Blahodatne and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). The settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Levadne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russian forces launched airstrikes near Novodanylivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians bombarded more than 15 settlements, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Piatykhatky, Lobkove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Olhivka in Kherson Oblast. More than 10 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Kherson, Mykhailivka, Zmiivka, Olhivka, Mykilske and Veletenske in Kherson Oblast, and Kutsurub and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 10 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, five artillery pieces at their firing positions, an ammunition storage point and two electronic warfare stations over the past day.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!