Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv: 3 killed, number of injured rises to 28
Friday, 17 May 2024, 21:01
The number of people injured in a Russian airstrike on the city of Kharkiv has risen to 28. The Russians used guided aerial bombs in the attack.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA), on Telegram
Quote: "A total of 19 people have been injured. They are 18 men and 1 woman. Their ages span from 20 to 60 years old.
Four people are in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition."
Details: Syniehubov added that the two men killed in the strike were about 45 years old.
Updated: Terekhov reported that as of 20:32 the number of casualties and fatalities in the Russian attack had grown.
"Three killed by the Russians, 28 wounded."
Background:
- On 17 May, Kharkiv OMA reported that Russian forces had struck Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district twice using guided aerial bombs.
- Fires broke out, and information about fatalities and casualties is being gathered.
