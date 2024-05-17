Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv: 3 killed, number of injured rises to 28

The number of people injured in a Russian airstrike on the city of Kharkiv has risen to 28. The Russians used guided aerial bombs in the attack.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA), on Telegram

Quote: "A total of 19 people have been injured. They are 18 men and 1 woman. Their ages span from 20 to 60 years old.

Four people are in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition."

Details: Syniehubov added that the two men killed in the strike were about 45 years old.

Updated: Terekhov reported that as of 20:32 the number of casualties and fatalities in the Russian attack had grown.

"Three killed by the Russians, 28 wounded."

Background:

On 17 May, Kharkiv OMA reported that Russian forces had struck Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district twice using guided aerial bombs.

Fires broke out, and information about fatalities and casualties is being gathered.

