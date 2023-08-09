Ukrainian defenders down Russian helicopter in morning

Ukrainian soldiers downed a Russian helicopter on the morning of 9 August, and its type is being established.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Our soldiers shot down another helicopter belonging to the Russian occupiers this morning. The type of helicopter is being established."

Background: On the morning of 25 July, Ukrainian marines destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter with a man-portable air defence system, and on 7 August, the 47th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian Ka-52 – also with a man-portable air defence system.

