Ukraine's 47th brigade shoots down Russian Ka-52 helicopter in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 7 August 2023, 20:22
The 47th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with a man-portable air defence system near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "Robotyne. The soldiers of the 47th brigade destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with MANPADS. Great job. Glory to the heroes."

 
