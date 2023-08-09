All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Secretary of State and Bulgarian Foreign Minister discuss security assistance to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 09:07

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has held talks with Mariya Gabriel, Bulgarian Foreign Minister. 

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US State Department, as reported by European Pravda. 

Details: The report says the Secretary of State discussed with his colleague "the need for continued security assistance for Ukraine from Allies and partners".

In addition, Miller said, Blinken and Gabriel talked about the need for "ongoing efforts to diversify energy sources toward cleaner, more secure supplies and technologies".

Quote: "The Secretary and Foreign Minister also addressed the importance of EU enlargement to secure stability and prosperity in the region," the spokesperson summarised. 

Reminder:

  • US President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$200 million. 
  • The day before, it was reported that Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, had paid a visit to Bulgaria, chairing the delegation that met with Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev and Venelin Venev, Director of the Bulgarian Military Intelligence Service. 
  • When exactly the visit took place is not disclosed, but at the end of last week, the local TV channel bTV published an interview with the head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, where he talked about cooperation between Kyiv and Sofia in the field of weapons.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: