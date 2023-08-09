All Sections
US Secretary of State and Bulgarian Foreign Minister discuss security assistance to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 09:07

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has held talks with Mariya Gabriel, Bulgarian Foreign Minister. 

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US State Department, as reported by European Pravda. 

Details: The report says the Secretary of State discussed with his colleague "the need for continued security assistance for Ukraine from Allies and partners".

In addition, Miller said, Blinken and Gabriel talked about the need for "ongoing efforts to diversify energy sources toward cleaner, more secure supplies and technologies".

Quote: "The Secretary and Foreign Minister also addressed the importance of EU enlargement to secure stability and prosperity in the region," the spokesperson summarised. 

Reminder:

  • US President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$200 million. 
  • The day before, it was reported that Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, had paid a visit to Bulgaria, chairing the delegation that met with Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev and Venelin Venev, Director of the Bulgarian Military Intelligence Service. 
  • When exactly the visit took place is not disclosed, but at the end of last week, the local TV channel bTV published an interview with the head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, where he talked about cooperation between Kyiv and Sofia in the field of weapons.

