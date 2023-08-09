Air Force explains why messages about Kinzhal hypersonic launches appear

During the second take-off of a MiG-31K fighter jet in Russia on 9 August, Russian electronic warfare systems simulated the launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, on air during the то national 24/7 joint newscast

Quote: "What happened? Another MiG-31K take-off from Savasleyka airfield. As it is known, the MiG-31K is a carrier of Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles... When the all-clear was already given, the jets took off again, so there was a possible threat of using Kinzhal missiles.

Actually, here is why this information tension arose. Because there was a ‘serif’ in the area of the northern regions. Accordingly, many Telegram channels have already begun to write that Kinzhal missiles are moving towards Vinnytsia Oblast or others.

A ‘serif’ with a speed of 7,500 [km per hour – ed.] is a characteristic marker that it could be an aeroballistic missile. The same ‘serifs’ were seen on the eve of Air Force Day, when the enemy ‘congratulated’ us on our professional holiday in this way. But then, there were real Kinzhals, three missile launches and several simulated ones.

Simulation means that enemy electronic warfare equipment is working and, in fact, false tags are created. There were obviously such tags even now."

Details: Ihnat noted that there was no information about any explosions on the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, Ihnat advised not to tempt fate and to respond appropriately to air-raid warnings every time.

