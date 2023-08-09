All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force explains why messages about Kinzhal hypersonic launches appear

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 9 August 2023, 19:15
Air Force explains why messages about Kinzhal hypersonic launches appear
YURII IHNAT. SCREENSHOT

During the second take-off of a MiG-31K fighter jet in Russia on 9 August, Russian electronic warfare systems simulated the launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, on air during the то national 24/7 joint newscast 

Quote: "What happened? Another MiG-31K take-off from Savasleyka airfield. As it is known, the MiG-31K is a carrier of Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles... When the all-clear was already given, the jets took off again, so there was a possible threat of using Kinzhal missiles.

Actually, here is why this information tension arose. Because there was a ‘serif’ in the area of the northern regions. Accordingly, many Telegram channels have already begun to write that Kinzhal missiles are moving towards Vinnytsia Oblast or others.

A ‘serif’ with a speed of 7,500 [km per hour – ed.] is a characteristic marker that it could be an aeroballistic missile. The same ‘serifs’ were seen on the eve of Air Force Day, when the enemy ‘congratulated’ us on our professional holiday in this way. But then, there were real Kinzhals, three missile launches and several simulated ones.

Simulation means that enemy electronic warfare equipment is working and, in fact, false tags are created. There were obviously such tags even now."

Details: Ihnat noted that there was no information about any explosions on the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, Ihnat advised not to tempt fate and to respond appropriately to air-raid warnings every time.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: